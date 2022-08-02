Student Builds Platform to Help World Stay Informed About Ukraine War

Bernard Moerdler, 21, created the Ukraine Sirens Alert platform to keep the world informed as Russia’s invasion continues. The alert system not only warns of approaching missiles, but provides real-time data on shellings, minefields, and other threats that may affect civilians.

Ukraine Sirens Alert has thousands of daily users who use the platform to locate shelters and Wi-Fi hotspots. More than 42,000 shelters have already been mapped on the website UASA.io.

The project was started by student Bernard Moerdler after his girlfriend’s family became trapped in Ukraine.

As an air raid warning appears, Bernard Moerdler points to his computer screen.

“Luhansk is currently under attack,” Moerdler explained.

The 21-year-old student and programmer created the Ukraine Sirens Alert platform to keep the world informed as Russia’s invasion continues.

The alert system not only warns of approaching missiles, but also provides real-time data on shellings, minefields, and other threats that may affect civilians caught up in the conflict. The majority of the data is derived from government, military, and open source sources.

“It’s like an octopus with tentacles all over gathering all the data into one place so users can find it easily,” Moerdler explained.

When Russia declared war on Ukraine in late February, the humanitarian project was born. Moerdler’s girlfriend had family members who were trapped in the country, desperately trying to keep up with the conflict as it unfolded.

That’s when Moerdler realised he needed to do something to help.

“I realised that the systems in place are simply insufficient, and that I could try to create something better. So that’s how I came to design the system “Moerdler remembered.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022, a makeshift chapel in the bomb shelter nuns have prepared to take shelter in when air raids occur, at the Hoshiv Women’s Monastery, where nuns have been taking in internally displaced people fleeing the war, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, western Ukraine. The basement is also lined with mattresses, blankets, and benches. Even when there are no sirens, children enjoy exploring the vast underground space.

Ukraine Sirens Alert has thousands of daily users who use the programme to locate shelters and Wi-Fi hotspots on their way to safer places. More than 42,000 shelters have already been mapped on the website UASA.io.

Ukrainians can sign up for SMS and email alerts through the website to be prepared for incoming fire. The messages, like the Israeli Red Alert system that inspired Moerdler, can be lifesaving in the event of an emergency.

Bernard Moerdler, a 21-year-old student and programmer, says the idea for the platform came to him after his girlfriend’s family members became trapped in Ukraine at the start of the war.

As Russian attacks become more common, the cost of alerting Ukrainians via SMS message rises. Moerdler has set up a GoFundMe page to help fund the project.

“I hope we are on the verge of peace and that the conflict is over.” According to Moerdler. “But until then, I’m just going to keep going, keep innovating, and try to help as many people as I can.”

