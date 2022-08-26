Study shows that heatwave will be a norm in Europe by 2035

An average summer in central Europe would be over 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter by 2100 than it was in the pre-industrial era.

In order to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 2C, or 1.5C if possible, each country must submit a nationally determined contribution.

All heat waves, according to scientists, are a direct result of human-caused climate change.

Even if all nations reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by as much as they have committed to, the record-breaking heat wave that swept through Europe this year will be the “normal” summer by 2035, according to a study released on Thursday.

The UK’s Met Office Hadley Centre conducted the analysis, which was commissioned by the nation’s Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG). The analysis used historical records of mean summer temperatures going back to 1850 and compared them to model predictions to determine how quickly temperatures are changing throughout the region.

According to the CCAG in the release, “This data serves as an urgent reminder of the need for countries to go much beyond their nationally defined commitments so far agreed under the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit global warming to under 1.5°C if possible.

After reaching 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) for the first time, the UK set an all-time national record for heat in July. Other regional records were broken in regions of Spain, Portugal, and France, all of which have been dealing with wildfires as a result of heatwaves and droughts that have dried up woods and meadows to the point of tinderboxiness.

“In the wake of the 2003 European heatwave, which is thought to have killed over 70,000 people, I made the prediction that such temperatures, which were so unusual at the time, would eventually become the norm if emissions persisted. Now, that forecast has come true “according to Peter Stott of the Met Office Hadley Center.

In the absence of significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, the danger of extreme weather, such as fires, droughts, and flash floods, would keep rising quickly.

