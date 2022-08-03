Summary of recent studies on COVID-19

Children’s noses were less hospitable to the COVID-19 virus earlier in the epidemic than those of adults. Omicron may be more effective than earlier coronavirus variants at infecting kids through the nose.

The degree of smell dysfunction following coronavir infection may be a stronger indicator of long-term cognitive damage. Two-thirds of infected people had some degree of memory impairment.

Researchers presented their findings on Sunday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022. States with COVID-19 vaccinations for nursing care employees in US states had the intended impact and did not face staff shortages.

Advertisement

Here is a summary of several recent COVID-19 investigations. They contain research that calls for additional investigation to confirm the results and that hasn’t yet been approved by peer review.

Children’s nostrils do a worse job of defending against Omicron.

According to a tiny study, the Omicron variation of the coronavirus may be more effective than earlier coronavirus variants at infecting kids through the nose.

Children’s noses were less hospitable to the COVID-19 virus earlier in the epidemic than those of adults.

In studies of the original SARS-CoV-2 and several of its derivatives, it was discovered that the virus elicited stronger immune responses in the cells lining young nostrils than in the cells lining the nasal passages of adults and that it was less successful in self-replicating in children’s noses. The antiviral defences in children’s nostrils, however, were “markedly less pronounced in the case of Omicron,” according to recent test-tube trials combining the virus with nasal cells from 23 healthy children and 15 healthy adults.

In comparison to Delta and the original virus, Omicron reproduced itself more effectively in children’s nasal-lining cells, according to their findings.

Advertisement

The researchers concluded in their paper that “these data are consistent with the higher number of paediatric illnesses observed during the Omicron wave” and requested more research.

After COVID-19, smell issues could indicate memory issues.

According to an Argentine study, the degree of smell dysfunction following coronavirus infection may be a stronger indicator of long-term cognitive damage than the overall severity of COVID-19.

Around 90% of the 766 adults over 60 who were included in the study’s random sample were infected with the virus. Three to six months after infection, physical, cognitive, and neuropsychiatric testing revealed that two-thirds of the infected people had some degree of memory impairment.

The researchers presented their findings on Sunday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022, which was held online and in San Diego. After accounting for the participants’ other risk factors, the degree of anosmia, or loss of smell, “but not clinical status, significantly (predicted) cognitive impairment.”

“The better we can track it and start working on methods to prevent it, the more insight we have into what causes or at least predicts who will experience the significant long-term cognitive impact of COVID-19 infection,” study leader Gabriela Gonzalez-Aleman of Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina in Buenos Aires said in a statement.

Advertisement

Immunization laws are related to better nursing care staffing

According to a study, regulations requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for nursing care employees in US states had the intended impact and did not cause widespread resignations or a staffing shortage.

Nursing homes did, however, face staff shortages during the study period in states without such laws, researchers reported on Friday in JAMA Health Forum. Staff vaccination coverage rates ranged from 78.7 percent to 95.2 percent in the 12 states with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to data gathered from mid-June to mid-November 2021 by the National Healthcare Safety Network.

According to the research, states without requirements “had greater rates of reported staff shortages throughout the study period” and “consistently poorer staff immunisation coverage throughout the study window.”

The researchers noted that earlier initiatives to improve COVID-19 vaccine uptake among nursing care employees by education, outreach, and incentives were in contrast to the correlation of requirements with increased vaccination coverage. The data “suggests that the fear of huge personnel gaps related to vaccine mandates may be unwarranted,” they continued.

Also Read Komodo dragons: Indonesians strike over entry price hike The cost to visit the islands in Komodo National Park has increased...