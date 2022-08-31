Super typhoon near Okinawa, Japan is the strongest storm yet

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is currently several hundred kilometers to the east of Okinawa.

The storm is packing sustained winds of about 150 miles (241 kilometers) per hour.

Forecasts show the typhoon moving south of Okinawa by Sept. 2, then moving northward.

The East China Sea is being threatened by the greatest storm of 2022, which is also threatening Japan’s southern islands. Taiwan or China’s east coast are only marginally at risk. According to a forecast from the Japan Meteorological Agency, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, which is now located several hundred kilometres to the east of Okinawa, is anticipated to skirt the Japanese islands this weekend.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center reports that the storm has sustained winds of around 150 miles per hour (241 kilometres per hour) with gusts of about 184 mph.

According to a JMA official, Hinnamnor would be the storm with the highest wind intensity in 2022 based on the maximum sustained wind speed thus far.

The storm has already impacted Okinawa flights. Wednesday saw the cancellation of flights by Japan Airlines Co. to and from the area, and eight flights have been postponed through Thursday, according to ANA Holdings Inc. Both businesses issued warnings that flights might be impacted all week long, depending on how the storm develops.

According to forecasts, the typhoon will pass south of Okinawa by September 2 before turning north and making its way into the island during the weekend. The storm’s future course is uncertain, but forecasts show it could head north next week toward the Korean peninsula, maybe skipping Taiwan and the coast of mainland China.

According to the US JTWC, the super typhoon will gradually lose some of its strength over the next few days.

A protracted period of calm is putting the region between Africa and the Caribbean, known as Hurricane Alley, on course for its quietest August in 25 years. August is traditionally the start of the hurricane season’s most active phase.

According to Phil Klotzbach, primary author of Colorado State University’s seasonal storm forecast, there have only been two stormless Augusts in the vast ocean’s history: one in 1961 and the other in 1997.

