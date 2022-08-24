Suspect involved in hit-and-run case outside Chicago bar, detained

Tavis Dunbar, 34, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He plowed his car into a group of people outside of Jeffery Pub on Chicago’s South Side.

Police are still searching for a motive.

Advertisement

A suspect was detained on Monday in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left three people dead. And another injured outside of one of Chicago’s most renowned and venerable gay bars.

According to Chicago police superintendent David Brown, Tavis Dunbar, 34, was detained on Monday. He got charged with three charges of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

During the early-morning Aug. 14 incident outside the Jeffery Pub in Chicago’s South Side. Dunbar “intentionally struck many pedestrians,” according to an investigation, Brown said.

Brown referred to the crime as a “senseless act of violence” and expressed his hope that the arrest will provide the victims’ loved ones with some closure.

No situation can lessen the agony of losing a loved one, he added. But we do hope that bringing this criminal to justice would provide some little measure of comfort.

The department’s chief of detectives, Brendan Deenihan, stated at the press conference that Dunbar turned himself in to authorities on Monday and “invoked his right to remain silent.” Deenihan stated that as a result, detectives are still looking for a motive.

Advertisement

Also Read South African riot suspects released on bail 22 people accused of instigating last year's deadly riots in South Africa...

According to Deenihan, police were able to identify Dunbar thanks to anonymous information and interviews with patrons at the bar when the incident occurred. According to Deenihan, surveillance video allowed investigators to follow Dunbar as he parked the car, got out, and headed toward an apartment complex following the incident.

The air bag was deployed when investigators discovered the vehicle. According to Deenihan, the suspect hit four persons while driving at a speed of almost 60 mph. He said, “This person was travelling at a fast rate of speed.” He never tried to hit the brakes during this episode, and the gas pedal was fully extended to the ground.

Detectives discovered that Dunbar was in the pub prior to the event, but they claimed there was no proof that he engaged in physical altercation or disagreement with anyone before leaving, according to Deenihan.