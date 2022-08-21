Two military guards were injured by a “neo-paralyzing spray” while resisting arrest, defense ministry says.

Albanian Defense Ministry: Two Russians and a Ukrainian have been arrested for alleged espionage.

The suspects are accused of attacking the guards with a suspected chemical agent.

Following a suspected chemical agent attack on two military installation security guards, three alleged Kremlin agents were detained in Albania, a NATO member nation, on Saturday.

The Albanian Defense Ministry reported late Saturday that three people, two Russians and a Ukrainian national, had been detained for alleged espionage at the ekin Military Plant, a weapons manufacturing facility in southern Albania.

The ministry stated in a statement that the first Russian suspect, a 24-year-old man only known as M.Z., was apprehended after entering the plant’s premises in Gramsh, approximately 50 miles south of the capital, Tirana, and taking photos.

According to the government, the Russians used a “neo-paralyzing spray” while attempting to elude capture, injuring two military guards. For medical attention, they were brought to a military hospital.

The other two suspects’ car was promptly halted by police roadblocks that they rapidly set up.

A 25-year-old Ukrainian guy named F.A. and the second Russian suspect, a 33-year-old woman named S.T., were apprehended outside the facility, according to the ministry.

The statement added that military police, army intelligence police, civil and anti-terror police are collaborating on the matter and that “three persons were accompanied by police who in concert with other institutions is investigating the case.”

In 1962, the military’s Gramsh facility began making the AK-47, also known as the Kalashnikov. It stopped producing once communism fell in 1990 and started disassembling obsolete Kalashnikovs and other small arms instead. It also fixes other military equipment.

