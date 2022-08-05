Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu defends Pelosi’s visit

Joseph Wu was against the large-scale military drills that China started on Thursday around the island.

He said that China’s response would not stop democratic politicians from being invited to Taipei.

Advertisement The whole point of Ms. Pelosi’s visit was to draw attention to this island, which is often overlooked.

Taiwan’s foreign minister defended US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s short but controversial trip to the island, In an exclusive interview with the reputed news agency.

Joseph Wu was against the large-scale military drills that China started on Thursday around the island.

He said that Ms. Pelosi’s visit was “extremely important” and that China’s response would not stop democratic politicians from being invited to Taipei.

Mr. Wu also said that China wants to take over a lot more land than just Taiwan.

Advertisement

Mr. Wu has been the public face of Taiwan’s campaign for more international recognition for the past six years. He worked out the details of Nancy Pelosi’s visit, and now he has to deal with the scary fallout.

But Taiwan’s foreign minister won’t say sorry. The whole point of Ms. Pelosi’s trip was to draw attention to this island, which is often overlooked and not well known.