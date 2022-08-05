Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu defends Pelosi’s visit

- Joseph Wu was against the large-scale military drills that China started on Thursday around the island.
- He said that China’s response would not stop democratic politicians from being invited to Taipei.
- The whole point of Ms. Pelosi’s visit was to draw attention to this island, which is often overlooked.
Taiwan’s foreign minister defended US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s short but controversial trip to the island, In an exclusive interview with the reputed news agency.
He said that Ms. Pelosi’s visit was “extremely important” and that China’s response would not stop democratic politicians from being invited to Taipei.
Mr. Wu also said that China wants to take over a lot more land than just Taiwan.
Mr. Wu has been the public face of Taiwan’s campaign for more international recognition for the past six years. He worked out the details of Nancy Pelosi’s visit, and now he has to deal with the scary fallout.
But Taiwan’s foreign minister won’t say sorry. The whole point of Ms. Pelosi’s trip was to draw attention to this island, which is often overlooked and not well known.
China sees Taiwan as a province that broke away and will eventually be ruled by Beijing. Taiwan, on the other hand, is an island that has its own government and sees itself as different from the mainland.
But any sign that world leaders agree with this makes China very angry. On Friday, China said that Ms. Pelosi and her family would be punished for the visit.
“China has long been trying to isolate Taiwan internationally,” Mr Wu says.
“For an important leader like Speaker Pelosi to have the opportunity to visit Taiwan is very significant. To raise the profile of Taiwan and to allow the international community to understand that Taiwan is a democracy.”
He is quick to point out that Taiwan is not to blame for this crisis. He says that it is Beijing that wants to change the rules.
“We want to maintain the status quo,” he says, “which is that Taiwan has no jurisdiction over mainland China and the People’s Republic of China (CCP) has no jurisdiction over Taiwan. That is the reality.”
