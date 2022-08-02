Taiwan sees cyberattack, threatened by planes as Pelosi visit

Taiwan targeted by cyberattack and threatened by Chinese warplanes flying near its border.

Tensions rise ahead of unannounced visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan Strait is the unofficial dividing line between China and Taiwan.

Taiwan was targeted by a cyberattack on Tuesday and was threatened by Chinese warplanes flying near its border in the Taiwan Strait, as tensions with Beijing rose ahead of an unannounced visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to local newspapers, Taiwanese authorities revealed Tuesday that the Office of the President’s website was the victim of a “overseas cyberattack” that caused the site to be down for 20 minutes.

According to the president’s office, Tuesday’s “attack traffic was 200 times that of an usual day.”

The attacker has not yet been identified, but the strike occurred just hours before Chinese jets flew near to the unofficial dividing line that separates mainland China and Taiwan across the Taiwan Strait.

According to Reuters, Chinese planes engaged in tactical manoeuvres and frequently “reached” the airspace borders before circling back to the opposite side of the strait.

According to the report, Taiwanese aircraft were on standby.

China also sent warships to the unofficial border on Monday, one day before Pelosi is scheduled to visit Taiwan.

The White House has stated that it will “not be frightened” by China’s “threats” and has supported Pelosi’s right to visit Taiwan.

“China appears to be positioning itself to potentially take further steps in the coming days and, perhaps, over a longer time horizon,” National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said. “These potential steps from China could include military provocations such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan.”

He also stated that China may seek to “violate historical conventions” by invading Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, conducting naval activities “that transcend the middle line,” and publicizing military exercises more widely.

Pelosi, whose office has not confirmed if she will fly to Taipei, is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday, according to local media.

