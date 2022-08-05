Taiwan slams China “evil neighbour.” as China fired missiles

China halts cooperation ties with U.S. and sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
China suspends cooperation with the US in areas such as military relations...
Taiwan’s premier has labelled China the “evil neighbour next door” after its military conducted live firing drills around the island.
Su Tseng-chang told reporters in Taipei that he believed China was arbitrarily destroying the Taiwan Strait, the world’s busiest waterway, with its military exercises, and that its actions were condemned by other neighbouring countries and the international community.
Beijing acknowledges live firing, but claims it was “precision missile strikes” as part of exercises conducted by its navy, air force, and other departments in six zones surrounding the island.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.