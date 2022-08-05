Taiwan slams China “evil neighbour.” as China fired missiles

Japan claims it was forced to lodge a complaint with China after five of the missiles landed within its Exclusive Economic Zone.

The drills were prompted by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island this week, and are meant to demonstrate China’s response to moves by the self-governing island to solidify its de facto independence from Chinese rule.

Taiwan has activated its military and conducted civil defence drills, while the United States has numerous naval assets in the area.

Ms Pelosi said in a speech in Tokyo following her visit to Taiwan that China would not isolate Taiwan by preventing US officials from visiting, and that America’s commitment to democracy in Taiwan “remains ironclad.”

Her decision to become the most senior American politician to visit Taiwan since the 1990s infuriated China and drew some criticism at home. US Vice President Joe Biden advised against her visit, and US allies in the Asia-Pacific region have been slow to praise her 24-hour flying visit as part of a regional tour.

Ms Pelosi addressed the diplomatic storm created by her visit to Taipei with five members of the US Congress while in Tokyo.

“We have said from the start that our representation here is not about changing the status quo in Taiwan or the region,” she said.