Teenage dies after swimming in a lake in California

The 19-year-old had been hiking with a large group before going for a swim alone.

He was last seen ashore from a distance by his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake.

The group that reported him missing later called back to say they had located him.

Earlier this month, while hiking, a California adolescent was discovered dead after swimming in a lake, according to investigators.

According to a statement released by the Madera County Sheriff’s office on Thursday, the 19-year-old went missing from his hiking party at Thousand Island Lake at around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) on August 10.

The teenager went swimming by himself at one of the lake’s islands at 12 p.m. that day after trekking with a large group that included his father, according to the sheriff’s office. His party reportedly seen him ashore for the last time from a distance.

He was reported missing by a group, who later contacted to say they had recovered the 19-year-old and need immediate medical attention.

According to the sheriff’s office, “given the urgent nature of the incident, a request was submitted with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services for a military helicopter to arrive.” According to the report, Naval Air Station Lemoore accepted the task and flew out to the destination.

Responders discovered the young man had passed away when the chopper arrived.

The victim and his father were flown by NAS Lemoore to Fresno Yosemite International Airport, where they were greeted by staff from the Fresno Airport Police and Sheriff’s Office, according to the authorities.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue issued a statement saying, “On behalf of the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, I send our profound sympathies to the family and friends of the young guy during this heartbreaking time. These kinds of incidents are tragic and among the most challenging calls we handle as first responders,

The sheriff’s office advised those enjoying outdoor recreation to swim in high-country alpine lakes with caution.

Even while the valley bottom experiences days with highs over 100 degrees, it stated that the high-country alpine lakes were still very chilly. The nighttime lows at Thousand Island Lake are in the low 40s at night, and the glaciers from Mount Ritter and Mount Banner, whose tops are -/+ 12,000 feet in elevation, feed the lake itself. The water is very chilly even in the warmer months.

