Two Massachusetts teenagers have been detained in connection with a $250,000 plot. Residents of Mattapoisett who mailed the cheques at the Mattapoisett Post office outdoor mailboxes reported many instances of stolen and changed checks to the Mattapoisett Police this week. The reported stolen check amounts up to this point have exceeded $250,000.

Following an initial investigation, Mattapoisett Police found that mail was being taken from the United States Post Office’s exterior depositories in Mattapoisett. The stolen checks were subsequently altered for significant sums, frequently deposited outside of the state, and cashed. The postal inspector for the USPS was informed. Mailbox fishing is the name of this crime.

In the course of their observation, the Mattapoisett police caught two people fishing for mail from the outside depositories at 4.45 this morning. The parties were approached by Mattapoisett Police as they made their way to a car parked on Hammond Street.

The white Acura that was involved left the scene quickly, colliding with a Mattapoisett Police cruiser. The car drove north on North Street before attempting to head east on I-195, where it crossed the median and entered a forested area. The driver and the passenger got out of the car and ran into the woods.

A police perimeter was established around the area. 18-year-old Jorman Aybar of Dorchester was located during a search by the K9 of the Plymouth County Sheriff. Shortly after, Dorchester resident Joseph Herrera Rodriguez, age 18, was discovered nearby.

In addition to the Massachusetts State Police patrol and airwing, Fairhaven Police, Rochester Police, Marion Police, Plymouth County Sheriffs BCI and K9 also provided assistance.

You are urged to check and keep an eye on accounts if you have sent any cheques to the Mattapoisett Post Office’s exterior depositories. Mail has been found, and Mattapoisett Police will get in touch with any victims. Please notify the Mattapoisett Police Department of any fraudulent activities. The Mattapoisett Police are still investigating this case.

In addition to breaking into a depository with the intent to conduct a felony, Herrera Rodriguez was also accused of assault and battery, using a dangerous weapon, larceny over $1200, failing to stop for a police officer, operating a vehicle dangerously, violating marked lanes, and speeding.

Jorman Aybar was accused of larceny over $1200 and breaking into a depository with the purpose to conduct a felony.

