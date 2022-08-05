Terrifying waterspout slams into the ground during storm

Damage caused over 50,000 power cuts in the Ewell and Rhodes Point area after severe thunderstorms.

Multiple tornadoes and waterspouts hit Chesapeake Bay on Thursday evening.

Governor Larry Hogan has urged residents to stay off the roads in affected areas.

This horrifying event occurred when a waterspout surged across an island in Maryland; killing one person and damaging numerous houses and businesses.

The powerful waterspout on Chesapeake Bay in Smith Island, Maryland; is captured on camera on Thursday just before 7.30 p.m. moving onshore; like a tornado in Rhodes Point before sweeping north over the water towards Ewell.

After intense thunderstorms pounded the area on Tuesday night; the natural disaster’s destruction resulted in over 50,000 power outages in the Ewell; and Rhodes Point districts.

Amy Somers, who captured the incident on camera while visiting Smith Island; with her kids for a summer camp meeting, claimed that the waterspout formed “very quickly”; and her husband Daniel added that it toppled the storey of an Airbnb; and “destroyed” the home next to it.

Social media posts feature pictures of Smith Island’s devastating aftermath; which included entirely wrecked homes and trash all over the place.

According to Daniel Somers, “a boat flipped over; and other shanties were also wrecked.”

Robert Jones, the president of the Ewell Fire Department, said to the locals; “We had a number of tornadoes and waterspouts knocking out houses and powerlines along the road.”

There were a few minor injuries, but nobody was seriously wounded. I never would have thought that this would occur here.

A tornado warning was not issued prior to it entering Chesapeake Bay on Thursday night, he continued.

In addition to warning people to avoid the impacted areas’ roadways; Governor Larry Hogan also stated that emergency management officials; were monitoring the storm’s damage.

He stated on Twitter that his disaster management team was monitoring the storm; damage from tonight and working with local authorities.

There are currently over 50,000 power outages. Please avoid using the roads in the impacted regions; especially when crews need to clear trees.

Smith Island sustained considerable damage as a result of a waterspout; that fell on the island, according to Somerset County. We are prepared to support the regional response.

Following the stunning sight of the spinning column of air and water mist on Thursday; the National Weather Service also issued a Special Marine alert; for Tangier and the Chesapeake Bay.

After the tornado devastated multiple houses and businesses; more than $10,000 has already been raised for recovery; and cleanup work.

