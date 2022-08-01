Advertisement
Texas man shoots woman in neck but bullet exits, kills him, police say

Texas man shoots woman in neck but bullet exits, kills him, police say (crdits:google)

  • A 26-year-old man accidentally shot himself after a bullet exited a woman’s neck and struck him in the leg.
  • Byron Redmon later died in the hospital from his injuries.
  • The identity of the woman has not been revealed. An investigation is currently underway.
According to police, a Texas man accidentally killed himself after a bullet he fired from a gun exited a woman’s neck and struck him in the leg.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near Bengal Street in the Medical District.

Officers observed a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment, but no one was inside.

Officers were called to a hospital after a man and a woman were discovered with gunshot wounds in a vehicle nearby.

Byron Redmon, 26, was identified as the suspect by police. The identity of the woman has not been revealed.

According to investigators, Redmon shot the woman, and the bullet exited and struck him in the leg. He later died in the hospital from his injuries.

No additional information was provided. An investigation is currently underway.

