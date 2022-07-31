Texas police discover bodies of 3 young sisters in pond hours after they were reported missing (credits:google)

On Saturday, police discovered the bodies of three missing girls in a Texas pond, hours after they were reported missing.

The three girls, Zi’ariel Oliver, 9, Amanda Hughes, 8, and Temari Oliver, 5, were staying with a family friend while their mother worked. At around 10 p.m. on Friday, a friend reported the sisters missing.

Police began searching the area and discovered a pair of shoes on the edge of a pond on the property of a neighbour. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, investigators discovered the bodies of all three girls at the bottom around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The circumstances surrounding the girls’ deaths are being investigated, but no criminal charges have been filed. The bodies of the sisters have been sent for autopsies to determine the cause of death.

The local police, fire department, and game wardens were among those involved in the law enforcement search. Authorities claim they discovered footprints in the mud near the shoes.

The girls’ mother, who did not want to be identified, confirmed that the shoes belonged to one of her daughters.

Authorities believe the girls’ deaths were the result of an accident.

“It’s unclear whether they were swimmers or not. They weren’t wearing life jackets, so I don’t know how strong or if they were swimmers at all “Lieutenant Game Warden Jason Jones confirmed this to KTAL.

