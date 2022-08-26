Esmeralda Upton of Plano, Texas, charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threats.

She was caught on video hurling racist abuse at a group of women of South Asian descent.

Upton also appears to repeatedly strike one of the women, who is filming the incident.

Advertisement

According to authorities, a Texas lady was detained after being seen on camera cursing racially at a group of South Asian-American ladies in a suburban Dallas parking lot before striking some of the women.

According to a statement from Plano police, Esmeralda Upton of Plano was detained on Thursday afternoon and charged with misdemeanour assault and making terroristic threats in relation to the incident on Wednesday. They stated a hate crime investigation was also being conducted into the alleged assault.

According to them, Upton was being held in the local jail as of Thursday with a bond set at $10,000. She may or may not have had legal representation.

We don’t want you here, and if things are so fantastic in your country, then stay there, a lady can be heard yelling in a video of the event that was posted on social media and has at least 185,000 views as of Friday morning. I despise you f****** Indians, the woman yells, among other racist insults.

Also Read Escaped python caught under parked car in Texas Cibolo Animal Services was called to a home in Cibolo, Texas, early...

She later appears to strike at least two additional ladies as they record and phone the police, after which she strikes one of the women who is documenting the situation repeatedly.

Advertisement

The suspect identifies herself as Mexican-American during the altercation.

She expresses regret for her conduct at one point in the video, saying: “I overstepped my borders and I’m sorry.”

According to Plano police, officers arrived at the scene about 9:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. local time) on Wednesday. They claimed that incident happened in the parking lot of a building in the 3700 block of Dallas Parkway, which houses a well-known restaurant.

According to the police, a number of the women told officers that another lady had abused them there.

They warned that there might be additional fees.

Also Read Texas man shoots woman in neck but bullet exits, kills him, police say A 26-year-old man accidentally shot himself after a bullet exited a woman's...