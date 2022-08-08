Thailand club owner indicted in connection with fatal fire

Thai forensic and police officers investigate the Mountain B nightclub, where 15 people were killed and 35 injured

The owner of a music club in Thailand where a fire last week killed 15 people and injured more than a dozen others was released on bail.

BANGKOK: When he appeared in court on Monday to face criminal charges, the owner of a music club in eastern Thailand where a fire last week killed 15 people and injured more than a dozen others was released on bail.

Pongsiri Panprasong, the owner of Mountain B tavern in Chonburi, turned himself in late Saturday.

Police charged the 27-year-old with negligent homicide and operating an illegal entertainment facility.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of 200,000 baht ($5,580).

At his court appearance on Monday, he was given bail of 300,000 baht ($8,376) on the condition that he wear a tracking device.

On a regular basis, live bands performed on the pub’s stage, including early Friday morning when the ceiling above them caught fire. According to police, the establishment was only permitted to operate as a restaurant.

Monday, the scene of the fire from Friday was still cordoned off while forensic police and building inspectors looked into what caused the fire and whether or not the bar met building codes.

“I am sorry. I want to say sorry to the victims’ families,”Pongsiri told reporters through a window in the back of a police prison van at the Pattaya court. Pongsiri, whose face was hidden by a mask, a hat, and a towel, stated that he would reimburse the victims.

Numerous victims of the incident sustained severe burns, leaving them in critical condition.

Thirteen people were killed on the scene, one more died in a hospital on Friday, and the fifteenth victim, Thanakrit Neenoi, died on Saturday.

His sister told local media that Thanakrit celebrated his birthday at a tavern with his wife and pals. His wife continues to be treated in the hospital.

The governor of Bangkok, the largest city in Thailand, stated on Saturday that the city had investigated more than 400 entertainment venues prior to the fire and discovered 83 that did not meet safety regulations.

