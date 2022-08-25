Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha steps down

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has temporarily relinquished his position as leader.

The decision comes after Thailand’s Constitutional Court ordered him to step aside.

The court is examining whether he violated the recently enacted eight-year term limit.

Advertisement

According to a government spokeswoman, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has temporarily relinquished his position as leader but continues to serve as the nation’s defence minister.

The extraordinary leadership change comes in response to a decision made by Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday, which ordered Prayut to step aside while it examines whether he violated the recently enacted eight-year term limit.

Following a military takeover in 2014, Prayut assumed the position of prime minister before winning a contentious general election in 2019.

In the interim, he directed a revision of the kingdom’s constitution that forbade the prime minister from holding office for longer than eight years. Now, though, the focus is on whether Prayut has exceeded his own boundary.

The court acknowledged a plea earlier this week from 172 opposition MPs asserting that Prayut’s authority began in 2014, when he seized power in the coup.

The court will probably take into account whether his term began formally in 2017, when the constitution was amended, or perhaps 2019, following the election.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, five of the nine judges on the constitutional court concurred that Prayut should be suspended while the court deliberates the case, but they did not specify when they would rule.

Once Prayut formally receives the court document, he has 15 days to write a counter statement explaining why he should keep his job.

Prayut’s administration issued a statement stating that he respects the court’s ruling.

According to the statement, the order “will not affect the administration of the nation, work carried out by civil servants or the government’s ongoing policies,”

Also Read Protest against Thai PM over Covid mismanagement continues BANGKOK: Hundreds of protesters rally near the residence of Thailand’s Prime Minister...