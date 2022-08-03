The 12-meter turbine poses a threat to Europe’s gas supplies

Russian energy company Gazprom claims it will be impossible to reclaim a turbine critical to gas deliveries to Europe.

The turbine is stranded in Germany after returning from Canada, where it was serviced.

Advertisement Moscow claims it can only reinstall the turbine after receiving documentation proving that the turbine is not subject to Western sanctions.

Due to Western sanctions, Russian energy company Gazprom claims it will be impossible to reclaim a turbine critical to gas deliveries to Europe.

The 12m (40ft) turbine is stranded in Germany after returning from Canada, where it was serviced.

Berlin claims that the equipment is not affected by the sanctions and accuses Russia of failing to honour its contracts for political reasons.

Gazprom has recently substantially curtailed gas exports to Europe.

Advertisement

The important Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany is operating at 20% capacity.

Last year, Moscow supplied the EU with 40% of its natural gas, and the cuts have led wholesale prices to skyrocket.