Edition: English
The attorney general asked to unseal the Mar-a-Lago warrant

The attorney general asked to unseal the Mar-a-Lago warrant

  • The Justice Department has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
  • Trump and his legal team now have until Friday at 3 p.m. ET to respond.
  • The announcement comes just days after the FBI executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into the handling of classified presidential documents.

 

the Justice Department has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump and his legal team now have until Friday at 3 p.m. ET to respond.

The announcement comes just days after the FBI executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into the handling of classified presidential documents.

Garland’s remarks on Thursday come after days of silence from the Justice Department about the search, which is standard practise for ongoing investigations.

The Justice Department is investigating documents that Trump removed from the White House as his presidency came to an end in January 2021. The National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, recovered 15 boxes of presidential documents from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

 

In May 2022, investigators subpoenaed NARA for access to the classified documents recovered from the property and paid a visit to Trump’s attorneys in June, asking them to secure the room where the documents were found. The Monday search was an extension of the investigation.

Garland stated that the warrant authorising federal agents to search Trump’s home was issued on Aug. 5 “upon the required finding of probable cause.”

He stated that copies of the warrant were given to Trump’s attorneys who were at Mar-a-Lago on the day of the search on August 8.

