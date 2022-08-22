‘The Bund’ suffers in dark as power crisis hits Shanghai

Famous skyline in Shanghai, known as The Bund, won’t be lit for two nights to conserve energy.

China last week issued its first national drought notice of the year.

Sichuan and Yangtze Delta region have been hit by record-breaking heat wave.

To conserve energy, a famous skyline in Shanghai, China, known as The Bund, won’t be lit for two nights, according to officials.

The waterfront region is a well-liked tourist destination because of its blend of ancient and cutting-edge structures.

Major manufacturers in the Sichuan area of China told the BBC that they had experienced power outages.

A severe drought and record-breaking heat wave are affecting significant portions of the second-largest economy in the world.

Buildings in the Bund, which are situated along the city’s biggest river, won’t be illuminated on Monday and Tuesday, according to a notice published on Sunday by the Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau.

The notice stated, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

After Sichuan in southwest China and Shanghai in the Yangtze Delta region endured weeks of intense heat, China last week issued its first national drought notice of the year.

On the official scale, the “yellow alert” is the third-most serious category.

In a recent statement, officials in the Sichuan province, where temperatures have above 40C (104F), said that the power shortages were a result of a combination of factors including poor rainfall, high temperatures, and increased demand for air conditioning.

According to news reports, the province has prolonged its energy conservation measures until Thursday by five days. The electricity supply to some industrial firms is constrained by these.

Volkswagen, a German automaker, informed the BBC that its Chengdu factory is still closed. Chengdu is the capital of Sichuan.

A representative for Volkswagen said the company anticipates “a slight delay” in delivery, which it could make up for “in the near future.”

The representative continued, “We are monitoring the situation and are in close exchange with our suppliers.”

Foxconn, an Apple supplier that shut down its Sichuan plant as well, claimed the effect on its present production was “not significant.”

In the meantime, Toyota, the world’s largest automaker, informed the BBC that it was “utilizing in-house power generation” to gradually resume manufacturing in Sichuan.

According to Chenyu Wu, an associate analyst at consultancy Control Risks for China and North Asia, the effects of power outages are expected to be transient.

“Local efforts to save power and boost generation are likely to help mitigate the power shortage situation in the coming weeks, especially if the much-hoped for end to the scorching heat wave arrives,” he said.

In the midst of the country’s longest heatwave on record, authorities have taken steps to artificially create rainfall in several areas of central and southwest China.

