The queen will welcome Boris Johnson

The new PM will meet with the Queen on Tuesday.

However, she will first be received by Boris Johnson.

Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will win the election.

According to a spokeswoman, the new PM will meet with the Queen on Tuesday of the following week after being received by Boris Johnson.

Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will win the election to lead the Conservative Party; their respective campaigns are about to conclude.

Ms. Truss, the foreign secretary, appears to be winning and has a much larger following among the 175,000 members of the Tory party.

The contest’s voting period will end on Friday, and the winner will be revealed on Monday.

The 96-year-old Queen will meet Mr. Johnson at her Scottish home, Balmoral, rather than making the trip to London.

The official resignation or appointment of a prime minister outside of Buckingham Palace will be a first in the monarch’s seventy-year reign.

Due of the Queen’s persistent mobility concerns, royal aides wished to prevent any last-minute adjustments.

Early in July, Mr. Johnson was forced to resign as Tory leader because too many ministers had lost faith in him as a result of a string of scandals involving his administration.

His disclosure that he was aware of the sexual assault claims made against MP Chris Pincher when he elevated him to deputy chief whip in February was the tipping point.

No. 10 changed its account several times, first denying knowledge of the allegations and then asserting that he ‘couldn’t recollect’ them.

Initially, Mr. Johnson resisted, but after a widespread resignation of ministers and his new Chancellor betraying him after less than 48 hours in office, he finally gave in.

It kicked off one of the most acrimonious Tory leadership contests in recent memory, featuring a lot of mudslinging and airing of dirty linen.

Whoever accepts the position will have their work cut out for them because the public is calling for more assistance to deal with a crisis in the cost of living and skyrocketing energy costs.

