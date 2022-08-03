The Senate to decide to ratify Finland and Sweden Joining NATO

The Senate is expected to vote on ratification of Finland and Sweden’s membership in NATO.

The Western military alliance seeks to strengthen its resolve against Russia.

Finnish and Swedish membership would end their longstanding military neutrality.

The Western military alliance is seeking to bolster its resolve against the threat presented by Russia; and the Senate is anticipated to vote on a resolution ratifying; Finland’s and Sweden’s applications to join NATO on Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York; announced Tuesday night that the resolution and two GOP amendments; would be put to a vote Wednesday afternoon.

On the Senate floor, Schumer declared, “Our NATO alliance is the backbone; that has protected democracy in the Western world since the end of World War II”. This significantly fortifies NATO, which is essential; in view of recent Russian actions.

The Finnish and Swedish prime ministers agreed to approve their membership in NATO; before the Senate’s August break, according to Schumer; and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

The majority leader also announced that he had invited the Finnish and Swedish ambassadors; to the chamber’s gallery to watch the discussion and votes.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has proposed an amendment that, if approved; would say that the alliance’s collective defence agreement; in the event that one of its members is attacked; would not replace Congress’ authority to declare war. The second, from Republican senator from Alaska Dan Sullivan; urges all NATO members to adhere to the 2 percent; GDP spending target.

At the end of June, NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the organisation. The 30 NATO nations are currently debating these applicants; which need to be approved by all members. Due to their alleged support; for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, Turkey first threatened to reject their membership; but it has subsequently dropped that threat.

For the resolution to be ratified, it must receive support; from at least two-thirds of senators. After that, the Biden administration will deliver the paperwork; to the coalition.

