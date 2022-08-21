The UAE President meets with Sisi in Egypt

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, President of Egypt.

The two discussed bilateral ties as well as issues affecting the region and the world.

They also affirmed their support for all efforts to reach a permanent solution to crises in the region’s countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates, arrived in Egypt on Sunday, where he immediately met with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, President of Egypt.

The two leaders talked about bilateral ties as well as issues affecting the region and the world.

“The two leaders also discussed cooperation and the many promising opportunities to expand the horizons to broader levels that would enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in the economic and development fields that support their aspirations towards achieving sustainable development, progress and prosperity for their two brotherly peoples,” state news agency reported.

“They also exchanged views regarding several issues and dossiers of mutual interest and the latest regional and global developments. In this context, they also emphasized the necessity of resorting to dialogue, understanding and diplomatic methods to settle disputes and crises by peaceful means that maintain international peace and security,” added.

“The meeting also touched on the significance of enhancing joint Arab action and unity in facing the challenges witnessed by the Arab region.”

“They also affirmed their support for all efforts to reach a permanent solution to crises in the region’s countries that contribute to boosting the foundations of security and stability in them and achieving prosperity and peace for their peoples,” said state media.

