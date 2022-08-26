The world narrowly escaped a nuclear disaster- Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky issued a dire warning on Thursday night.

According to President Volodomyr Zelensky, a nuclear facility operated by Russia that was cut off from Ukraine’s electricity system on Thursday put Europe in danger of a radiation calamity.

Overhead power wires were destroyed by fires earlier, turning off the facility.

Fighting close to the complex, which is the biggest nuclear plant in Europe, is causing rising alarm.

President Zelensky issued a dire warning on Thursday night:”If the diesel generators hadn’t turned on, if the automation and our staff of the plant had not reacted after the blackout, then we would already be forced to overcome the consequences of the radiation accident,”

Fires that interfered with electricity cables connecting the plant on Thursday, temporarily cutting Zaporizhzhia off from the national grid for the first time in its history, are what caused the damage, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear agency.

“As a result, the station’s two working power units were disconnected from the network,” according to officials in Kiev.

The state nuclear company reported that efforts to reconnect the reactors to the grid were under progress on Friday. The other four reactors at Zaporizhzhia have been inactive for the most of the conflict.

An huge fire was visible on Wednesday’s satellite photographs blazing close to the nuclear site.

In his nightly address, President Zelensky accused Moscow of bringing Ukraine and Europe “one step away” from calamity by shelling the region, attributing the damage on Moscow.

Yevgeny Balitsky, a locally elected Russian-appointed governor, however, blamed the strikes on the Ukrainian military and said that as a result, the area had power shortages.

The BBC was unable to independently confirm who was at fault. Early in March, the Russian military seized control of the plant, which is still being run under challenging circumstances by Ukrainian employees.

