Three firefighters wounded in house fire in Merrimac

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after putting out a house fire in Merrimac, Massachusetts.

The fire spread to surrounding brush and trees, posing a substantial threat.

National Grid’s power lines were threatened if the fire had spread to them.

MERRIMAC: Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after putting out a fire in Merrimac on Sunday. At around 2:15, crews were sent to Skunk Road.

The initial responders discovered “very heavy flames,” according to the fire department. This fire spread to surrounding brush and trees, posing a substantial threat.

Fire Chief Larry Fisher explained, “The fire extended from the home on the right-hand side here and it started burning the woods and grass in the area and into the power lines which are National Grid’s power lines, notified them of the fire, they sent their gas and electric crews out here, disconnected the gas from the home and to survey their power lines to make sure that that wasn’t going to be an issue.”

He continued, “It could have been much, much worse.” A massive blackout would have resulted if the fire had spread to these electrical wires.

A leaking gas tank outside the home shot flames like a blow torch.

One firefighter had a problem with his heart, and two others were hurt while responding.

According to Fisher, none of the injuries is life-threatening.

Inadequate water supply and pressure exacerbated the firefighters’ difficulties.

Two people were at the residence at the time, but they escaped unharmed. The property is a complete loss.

