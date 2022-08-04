Three killed in Queensland shooting on remote Australian property

A manhunt is underway after three people were killed and another badly injured in a shooting.

In northern Australia, a manhunt is underway after three people were killed and another badly injured in a shooting on a rural property.

Authorities claimed the shooting occurred on a cattle property in Bogie, Queensland, on Thursday morning local time.

Queensland Police have cordoned off the area around the property as they hunt for the “murder or killers.”

Officers stated the gravely injured victim, a guy, had travelled “many, many kilometres” to raise the alarm.

The man was wounded in the abdomen and was transported to a hospital in the city of Mackay for emergency treatment.