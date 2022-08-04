Three killed in Queensland shooting on remote Australian property

Two killed, five wounded in Los Angeles park shooting
The incident occurred in Peck Park in San Pedro at 4 pm...
In northern Australia, a manhunt is underway after three people were killed and another badly injured in a shooting on a rural property.
Authorities claimed the shooting occurred on a cattle property in Bogie, Queensland, on Thursday morning local time.
Queensland Police have cordoned off the area around the property as they hunt for the “murder or killers.”
Officers stated the gravely injured victim, a guy, had travelled “many, many kilometres” to raise the alarm.
The man was wounded in the abdomen and was transported to a hospital in the city of Mackay for emergency treatment.
“At this stage, we are at very, very early stages of this investigation,” Supt Tom Armitt told the media.
“We do not know who is responsible.”
According to Supt Armitt, the victims have not been identified but are likely to be relatives of the injured man.
“Originally when the male person spoke to us, he was obviously in a distressed state,” he said.
Bogie, located approximately 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) north of Brisbane, is home to approximately 200 people.
Australia has some of the strictest gun prohibitions in the world, enacted in the aftermath of a lone gunman’s 1996 massacre of 35 people in Port Arthur, Tasmania.
There have only been three mass shootings since then, defined in Australia as those resulting in at least four deaths, excluding the offender.
