Three Palestinian dead as Israel strikes again in West Banks

According to the Palestinian health ministry, three Palestinian were killed during an Israeli military operation against suspected terrorists in the West Bank on Tuesday morning.

Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, a regional terrorist leader in the northern West Bank and the apparent target of the Israeli attack, was among those killed. Palestinian health ministry authorities identified the other individuals slain as Islam Sabbouh and Hussein Jamal Taha.

The three men’s deaths were lauded as a heroic act of resistance by the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC), a loose alliance of smaller armed organisations.

While closely associated, the PRC is distinct from the military wings of Islamic Jihad (the Quds Brigades) and Hamas (the Qassam Brigades).

According to an Israeli statement, Israeli soldiers encircled a building in Nablus’ old city early Tuesday before hitting it with a shoulder-fired missile, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

The military arm of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation, the Al-Quds Brigades, announced on Telegram that its men in Nablus were engaged in “violent confrontations with enemy special forces as they stormed the old city.”

According to the Palestinian health ministry, over 40 individuals were hurt, including some gravely, in the violent confrontations, in addition to the three men slain.

Israel has accused Al Nabulsi of being involved in a recent round of gun assaults against Israelis in the West Bank.

The deadly hostilities are ready to put to the test the strength of a truce restored for Gaza little over 24 hours ago, which stopped two days of Israeli bombings on Islamic Jihad targets and rockets launched into Israel.

According to an Islamic Jihad representative, Israel is detaining and executing people without any responsibility.

“That is why we decided to resist with our weapons. If we don’t find weapons, we will resist with stones, but we will not give up,” “Daoud Shihab, a spokesperson.

