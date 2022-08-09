Three sentenced for hate crime over murder of black man

Three white men convicted of murdering a black jogger have received federal hate crime sentences. Travis McMichael, 36, his father, Gregory, 66, and their neighbor, William Bryan, have already been sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

The father and son were condemned to life in prison on Monday, while Bryan received a 35-year sentence.

Their new terms will run simultaneously with their state jail sentences.

In February 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot and died after a fight with the three guys in Georgia.

The case became a rallying cry for racial justice activists all around the United States.

All three individuals were convicted guilty of federal hate crimes charges in February. Interfering with Mr Arbery’s ability to use a public thoroughfare because of his race was one among them, as was an attempted abduction. A weapons charge was also found against the McMichaels.

Prosecutors attempted to depict the defendants in court as having a long history of disrespect for black people, as shown by their use of disparaging and racist language in public and private.

“These three devils have broken my heart into pieces,” Mr Arbery’s father, Marcus, said in court during Travis McMichael’s sentencing. “You hate black people”.

Travis McMichael remained silent throughout the sentence. His father addressed Mr Arbery’s family personally, telling them that “the loss that you’ve endured is beyond description”.

Mr Arbery was slain while out for an afternoon jog in a suburban neighbourhood of Brunswick, Georgia in February 2020.

A neighbour, the older McMichael, informed police that Mr Arbery resembled the perpetrator in a string of local break-ins. According to police, no complaints of purported break-ins were submitted.

The McMichaels armed themselves with a handgun and a shotgun and chased Mr Arbery across the neighbourhood in a pickup vehicle. Bryan eventually joined the hunt.

During the state trial, the younger McMichael testified that he attempted to speak with Mr Arbery while the two were still in their vehicle, and that Mr Arbery never threatened the three, showed a weapon, reached into his pockets, or shouted after being approached.

During a fight, McMichael discharged his shotgun at Mr Arbery after getting out of his vehicle. Mr Arbery had two gunshot wounds in his chest and a bullet graze wound on the inside of one of his wrists, according to a post-mortem study.

On Monday, Judge Lisa Wood denied Travis McMichael’s attorney’s plea that he spend his sentence in federal rather than state jail. His counsel contended that life in a state jail was a “backdoor death penalty” that placed him at danger of being harmed by other prisoners.

After Mr Arbery’s mother protested, the court rejected a plea offer that would have allowed the McMichaels to spend 30 years in federal prison before returning to state custody. Federal prisons are often believed to be less cruel than state prisons.

Travis and Gregory McMichael were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in January for the shooting. The court said at the time that neither man had expressed regret or empathy for Mr Arbery.

While Bryan got the maximum punishment of life in prison, he was given the option of release after 30 years.

They have filed an appeal against their state convictions.

