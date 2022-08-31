Toddler dies after being hit by a huge hailstone during a freak storm

A toddler lost his life after being struck by a large hailstone in a storm that injured 30 people in northern Spain.

Around the Catalan village of La Bisbal de l’Emporda yesterday, tennis ball-sized stones were raining down and breaking people’s windshields.

A 20-month-old baby girl was taken urgently to Girona’s Josep Trueta Hospital, but she passed away a few hours later. Due to injuries sustained in the catastrophic hailstorm, a woman stayed in the same hospital today.

According to reports, the majority of the remaining 28 patients required medical attention due to fractured bones, head injuries, or ice-related cuts that required stitches.

The hailstones that dropped in the area, according to Catalan weather authorities, were the biggest in 20 years. It is yet unknown what country the youngster was from or where she was when she was struck.

With hail the size of oranges, the worst hailstorm known to man struck the Indian city of Moradabad in 1888, killing close to 250 people.

The largest hailstone ever recorded was a hailstone that landed in Vivian, South Dakota in 2010 and had a diameter of about eight inches and a weight of about 878 grams.

This month, travelers to Spain were forewarned that they might experience uncommon hurricanes in the Mediterranean.

Experts claimed that this year’s record heat waves and the rise in sea temperatures attributed to global warming had raised the risk of tropical-like storms, or medicanes.

Yurima Celdran, an oceanographer and weather expert, stated: “Higher Mediterranean temperatures provide medicanes a bigger source of energy and intensify their destructiveness.

It would not be unreasonable to believe that the Mediterranean could harbor a disease this year if the appropriate atmospheric conditions were there. Sea temperatures are predicted to be higher than usual this October.

Seven individuals lost their lives as a result of the torrential rain, scary lightning storms, and flash floods that ravaged the provinces of Alicante and Murcia in September 2019.

