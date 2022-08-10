Trump will be questioned in civil fraud investigation

The New York Attorney General’s office will question former President Trump on civil fraud investigation Wednesday.

Trump referred to the probe as a “witch hunt” and stated, “My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides”.

The FBI invaded Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday.

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump will be questioned by the New York Attorney General’s office on Wednesday, as the state’s multi-year civil fraud investigation nears its conclusion.

In a social media statement, Trump acknowledged Wednesday’s deposition in the expansive inquiry. He referred to the probe as a “witch hunt” and stated, “My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James had sought the deposition for more than half a year as Trump and two of his children fought subpoenas in three New York courts. Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were deposed this month.

The subpoenas sought “testimony and records in connection with an examination into the valuation of Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization’s properties.”

Attorneys for James’ agency told the court that their investigation found that Trump and his company used “fraudulent and misleading financial statements.” They said that Trump and his company inflated the value of their assets to get loans and insurance and deflated them to pay less in taxes.

Trump’s corporation has refuted all wrongdoing charges.

Advertisement

During court dates this spring and summer, James’ lawyers said that the investigation is almost done.

Wednesday’s deposition of the former president comes under heightened legal jeopardy. The FBI invaded Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday and took boxes of records as part of a classified document investigation.

A federal grand jury investigating Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol disturbance is looking at communications between Trump’s allies. A judge in Georgia ordered Trump’s former personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to come before a special grand jury there.

In each case, Trump denies wrongdoing.

Also Read Afghan man arrested for killing of Muslim in New Mexico Police arrested 51-year-old Afghan immigrant Muhammad Syed after a public tip led...