Turkey says 2 more grain ships departed from Ukraine

  • Two new cargo ships carrying more than 63,000 metric tonnes of grain depart from Ukraine.
  • Ship flying the flag of the Marshall Islands named Star Laura sailed out of Yuzhne in Ukraine bound for Iran.
  • Another ship Sormovskiy 121 sailed from the port of Chornomorsk to Tekirdag in Turkey.

 

Two new cargo ships carrying a total of more than 63,000 metric tonnes of grain departed from the territory of Ukraine on Friday, according to the Defense Ministry of Turkey.

According to the statement made by the ministry, a ship flying the flag of the Marshall Islands named Star Laura sailed out of the port of Yuzhne in Ukraine bound for Iran carrying 60,150 metric tonnes of corn.

According to the report, another ship, the Sormovskiy 121, flying the flag of Belize and carrying 3,050 metric tonnes of corn, sailed from the port of Chornomorsk in the direction of Tekirdag in Turkey.

The Joint Coordination Center (JCC), which is responsible for monitoring the export of grain from Ukraine, said in a statement that it had given authorization for two cargo ships to travel to the port of Odesa, pending inspections on Friday. The grain deal that was reached between Russia and Ukraine a month ago under the auspices of the United Nations and Turkey included the establishment of the JCC as one of its primary components.

On Thursday, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine tweeted that the country was waiting for the cargo ship Brave Commander to arrive so that it could load more than 23,000 metric tonnes of grain for export to Ethiopia. According to the United Nations, the “ripple effect” of the war in Ukraine threatens to make a food crisis in the East African country that was caused by conflict and drought even worse.

