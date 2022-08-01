Two bodies were found in charred car during McKinney Fire in California

Flames from the McKinney Fire burn beyond firefighters in Klamath National Forest, Calif

McKinney Fire has burned at least 52,498 acres and is 0% contained.

About 2,000 households are still under evacuation orders.

A heavy smoke inversion over the fire helped limit its growth Sunday, officials say.

Advertisement

Crews responding to the enormous McKinney Fire in northern California discovered two deceased people inside a burned-out automobile, officials said Monday.

The fire, which began in Siskiyou County on Friday and is now California’s largest this year, has burned at least 52,498 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday morning, according to the US Forest Service.

On Sunday morning, around 10 a.m., according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, “fire personnel located two deceased individuals inside a vehicle that was burned in the path of the McKinney Fire.”

“The vehicle was located in a residential driveway along Doggett Creek Road, which is off of Highway 96, west of the Klamath River,” police said in a statement.

Also Read Liz Truss secures cabinet support as PM voting begins Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was endorsed by Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim...

The Klamath National Forest office of the US Forest Service reported overnight that a “heavy smoke inversion over the McKinney Fire helped limit growth [Sunday], but also kept aircraft mostly grounded.”

Advertisement

“Crews worked above Fort Jones and west of Yreka to cut off the fire’s progress,” the report added.

Officials in California report that approximately 2,000 households are still under evacuation orders.

Early this week, the region, including portions of Oregon, remained under a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch.

“Heat, instability, and increasing moisture along with multiple low-pressure impulses moving through this afternoon/evening and again Tuesday are expected to bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms and abundant lightning on dry fuels to the area,” the National Weather Service stated Monday.

“This afternoon and evening, the lightning threat will be greatest from the Cascades eastward as well as over western Siskiyou, Josephine, and western Jackson Counties,” it added. “On Tuesday, the lightning threat will be greatest from the Cascades east, the Siskiyous south, and into southwestern Jackson County.”

Also Read China’s power shown during US House Speaker Nancy visit to Taiwan China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) celebrated its 95th anniversary on Monday. PLA...