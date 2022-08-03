Two dead over Nagorno-Karabakh, with both sides claim violations

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars over Azerbaijan’s Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh territory, in 2020 and the 1990s.

Russia deployed over 2,000 peacekeepers to monitor the fragile cease-fire; yet, tensions linger despite the agreement.

BAKU: Two troops were killed Wednesday in Nagorno-Karabakh as both sides accused one another of cease-fire violations.

Armenia lost vast swaths of land it had controlled for decades, and Russia deployed over 2,000 peacekeepers to monitor the fragile cease-fire; yet, tensions linger despite the cease-fire agreement.

The Azerbaijani defence ministry reported on Wednesday that Karabakh troops targeted Azerbaijani army posts in the Lachin district, which is under the control of a Russian peacekeeping mission, resulting in the death of an Azerbaijani conscript.

The foreign ministry in Baku stated that the “bloody episode” proved Armenia’s violation of the cease-fire agreement.

The foreign ministry stated in a statement that “all responsibility for the incident in Azerbaijan lies with the military and political leadership of Armenia, which has not yet withdrawn its illegal armed formations from the territory of the neighbouring state.”

The separatist statelet’s army accused Azerbaijan of breaking a cease-fire Wednesday, killing one soldier and wounding eight more.

“Measures are being taken together with Russian peacekeepers to stabilize the situation,” the Karabakh army stated in a statement.

