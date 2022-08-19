Two planes collapse at California airport, reports “multiple fatalities”

Planes collided while attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport in California.

FAA says two people were aboard the Cessna 340 and only the pilot was on board the other plane.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash. Witness says he saw the smaller plane “spiraling down and crashed right here”.

Two planes collided while attempting to land at a California airport, at least two people were killed.

The planes, a twin-engine Cessna 340 and a single-engine Cessna 152, collided above Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were aboard the Cessna 340 and only the pilot was aboard the Cessna 152. (FAA).

Officials reported “multiple fatalities,” but it was not immediately clear whether anyone survived.

Nobody on the ground was hurt.

Footage from the scene showed the plane’s wreckage and emergency personnel, including firefighters, on the scene.

Watsonville, in Santa Cruz County, about 100 miles from San Francisco, issued a statement on social media about the crash.

“Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after two planes attempting to land collided,” it tweeted.

“We have reports of multiple fatalities.”

According to Franky Herrera, who was driving past the airport at the time of the crash, the planes collided about 200 feet in the air.

“The smaller plane just spiralled down and crashed right here,” he told the Santa Cruz Sentinel, pointing to the wreckage of the aircraft near the edge of the airfield.

The twin-engine plane continued on, he said, but “it was struggling,” and he saw flames on the other side of the airport.

Images showed a damaged hangar with plane wreckage.

There is no control tower at the city-owned airport to direct aircraft landing and taking off.

There is no control tower at the city-owned airport to direct aircraft landing and taking off.