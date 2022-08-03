Two-thirds majority of U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden’s joining NATO

More than two-thirds of the U.S. Senate approves Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO.

It is the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s.

The move comes as NATO faces the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. Senate gave its approval to Finland and Sweden’s membership in NATO on Wednesday, making it the 30 member alliance’s largest expansion since the 1990s as it deals with the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The final vote count was 74 to 1, easily surpassing the 67 vote threshold needed for confirmation of the two countries’ accession articles.

