U.S. pledges $30 million to Pakistan flood relief

  • The United States government will provide financial assistance to Pakistan in the amount of thirty million dollars.
  • The announcement was made by the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday.

United States Embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday, released a statement saying that the United States government will provide financial assistance to Pakistan in the amount of thirty million dollars.

“The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), today announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan,” the statement said.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to come to Pakistan’s aid, launching a $160 million appeal to assist the tens of millions affected by the disaster.

He blamed “the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding”.

Since June, at least 1,136 people have been killed, and roads, crops, homes, and bridges have been washed away across the country.

