Uganda floods, officials confirms at least 24 deaths

Heavy rains come on the heels of a long drought in large parts of Uganda.

Floods caused by torrential rains in portions of eastern Uganda have killed at least 24 people, according to the government and the Uganda Red Cross.

Flooding in Bugisu, Mbale, and Kapchorwa killed ten people on Sunday, according to the state ministry in charge of relief, disaster preparedness, and refugees in the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement late on Sunday.

According to Uganda Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasita, rescuers have recovered 21 bodies from Mbale and three more from Kapchorwa.