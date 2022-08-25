UK directs sewage waste in sea, France pleas to EU

Three MEPs claim the UK is endangering the health and marine life along the French coast.

Pollution alerts have been issued for over 50 beaches in England and Wales.

The three MEPs are all members of Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche party, which supports the EU.

Three Euro MPs claim that by permitting raw sewage to be thrown into the North Sea and the Channel, the UK is endangering the health and marine life along the French coast.

Following sewage overflows into rivers and the sea brought on by heavy rain, pollution alerts have been issued for over 50 beaches in England and Wales.

The French MEPs charge that the UK has disregarded its environmental obligations and put fishing and marine life at risk.

British water firms have stated that they are spending money to find a solution.

The MEPs said in a letter requesting that the European Commission take legal or political action that the United Kingdom has ignored its environmental obligations since leaving the European Union.

Their claim is “simply not true,” according to a representative for the UK government.

The MEPs stated that although if the UK was no longer subject to EU regulations, it was still a party to pertinent United Nations conventions regarding the protection of shared seas.

He stated that it could not be tolerated for the UK to disregard pledges made under Brexit and jeopardise the 20 years of advancement of water quality standards in Europe.

The MEPs issue a warning that, in the short term, sewage breaches endanger bathing waters around the French coast and may also have a negative impact on fishing, shellfish farming, and marine biodiversity.

