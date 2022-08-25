UK former ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman arrested

Vicky Bowman is a former British ambassador to Myanmar.

She and her husband were arrested at their residence in Yangon, the country’s capital.

They were detained on an immigration-related charge, sources tell the BBC.

Vicky Bowman, a former British ambassador to Myanmar, was detained in Yangon, the country’s capital. According to sources, the BBC Ms. Bowman and her husband were detained on an immigration-related charge on Wednesday at their residence in the city.

The Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business (MCRB), which is situated in the city and is led by Ms. Bowman, is receiving consular assistance, according to the UK embassy.

From 2002 to 2006, she represented the UK as ambassador to the country in south-east Asia.

Htein Lin, a Burmese artist and former political prisoner, gets wed to Ms. Bowman.

The MCRB describes itself as “an initiative to encourage responsible business activities throughout Myanmar”. The Institute for Human Rights and Business (IHRB), whose mission is “to make respect for human rights part of everyday business”, collaborates with it.

The military government in Myanmar has been charged with several human rights breaches.

As the nation remains torn apart by internal conflict, generals extended their emergency rule until 2023 earlier this month.

Following the collapse of Aung Sung Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, the junta seized control last year.

