UK will dispatch more multiple-launch rockets to Ukraine

Ben Wallace announced on Wednesday that the UK would send more weaponry to Ukraine.

The nation will receive multiple-launch rocket systems and precision guided missiles.

According to the defence secretary, the UK would deploy more weapons to Ukraine to aid in its defence against a Russian invasion.

According to Ben Wallace, the country in eastern Europe would receive multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and precision guided missiles, which can strike targets up to 50 miles away.

He continued, “This latest tranche of military support will enable the armed forces of Ukraine to continue to defend against Russian aggression and the indiscriminate use of long-range artillery,”

“Our continued support sends a very clear message: Britain and the international community remain opposed to this illegal war and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder, providing defensive military aid to Ukraine to help them defend against Putin’s invasion.”

The M31A1 missiles were created to counter strong Russian artillery.

10,000 soldiers will be educated in infantry battlefield abilities over the next few months, and Ukrainian troops have already received launcher usage training in the UK.

In addition to the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Canada have pledged their support for the initiative.

On Thursday, Mr. Wallace is slated to co-host the Copenhagen Conference for Ukraine’s Northern European Defense Allies.

Officials are anticipated to discuss finance, equipment, and long-term support for the war-torn nation during the summit.

The NLAW anti-tank missile launcher, which was seen as crucial in the early defence against Moscow’s invasion, was one of many weaponry that the UK earlier sent to the nation.

The most recent declaration follows blasts that shook a Russian airbase in Crimea on Tuesday, leaving one person dead and numerous more injured.

Although Kyiv hasn’t publicly taken credit for the attack, a senior Ukrainian official informed Sky News that the operation was carried out by the nation’s special forces.

According to Ukraine, this resulted in the destruction of nine Russian planes.

In an effort to minimise the explosions, Russia has claimed that none of its machinery was harmed and that the peninsula’s hotels and beaches were undamaged.

In response to Moscow’s “excuses,” Mr. Wallace stated on Wednesday that it was “clear” that the explosions were not the result of “someone dropping a cigarette.”

He continued by saying that, in his opinion, any “manual of war” would consider the Crimean Peninsula site, which Moscow annexed in 2014, to be a “legitimate target” for Ukraine to attack.

