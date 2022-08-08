Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ukraine adviser Mykhailo says no peace talks with Mascow

Ukraine adviser Mykhailo says no peace talks with Mascow

Articles
Advertisement
Ukraine adviser Mykhailo says no peace talks with Mascow

Presidential advisers, Mykhailo Podolyak

Advertisement
  • Mykhailo Podolyak, one of Ukraine’s most powerful presidential advisers.
  • He claims that Kyiv will enter negotiations with Russia once a realistic starting point is in sight.
    • Advertisement
  • The Ukrainian goal is to restore state borders as of March 2014.

 

Mykhailo Podolyak, one of Ukraine’s most powerful presidential advisers, tells the media that there are effectively no channels of peace negotiations open between Kyiv and Moscow.

“There are only channels [of negotiations] about bodies exchange and PoWs exchange… Russia is a country for whom there is no humane approach to war or to treating civilians in occupied territories. Russia is a different civilisation,” he says.

“After six months of this war, we can’t continue believing that it will fulfil any agreements.”

Advertisement

Podolyak has been by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s side since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion and is a key figure shaping Ukraine’s position. He claims that Kyiv will enter negotiations with Russia once a realistic starting point is in sight, as opposed to what he calls a Russian ultimatum in which Moscow intends to annex all occupied territories.

According to Podolyak, Ukraine’s goal is to restore state borders as of March 2014, including Russia-annexed occupied Crimea. Otherwise, he claims, there will be no lasting peace.

Also Read

Russia accuses Ukraine shelled a nuclear plant
Russia accuses Ukraine shelled a nuclear plant

Kremlin says Ukrainian forces have fired on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story