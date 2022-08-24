Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Ukraine Independence Day is praised by Georgian leaders
Ukraine Independence Day is praised by Georgian leaders

Ukraine Independence Day is praised by Georgian leaders

Articles
Advertisement
Ukraine Independence Day is praised by Georgian leaders

Ukraine Independence Day is praised by Georgian leaders

Advertisement
  • Georgia congratulates Ukraine on its Independence Day.
  • President Salome Zurabishvili: We know the cost of independence.
  • Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili wishes peace and prosperity to Ukraine and its people.
Advertisement

Salome Zurabishvili, the president of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, Ilia Darchiashvili, and Shalva Papuashvili, the speaker of the parliament, all sent their congratulations to Ukraine on its independence day on August 24.

Advertisement

Happy Ukraine Independence Day! Zurabishvili said as president. “The Ukrainian nation has demonstrated to the world its heroic struggle for freedom and independence.”

She stressed that “Georgia and Ukraine are close, brotherly states with a similar fight.” “We are aware of the price of freedom. And we’ll stand united at all times.

“To Ukraine: Happy Independence Day! In these trying times of war, we wish Ukraine and the Ukrainian people peace and prosperity,” stated PM Garibashvili on Twitter.

On the exceptional occasion of Independence Day, my greetings to Ukraine, tweeted foreign minister Ilia Darchiashvili. May the conflict quickly come to an end and Ukraine come out of it stronger so that its citizens can live in a free and prosperous nation.

The Foreign Minister emphasised that Georgia supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands in solidarity with it.

Advertisement

“I congratulate the Ukrainian people on their Independence Day,” the speaker Papuashvili wrote. Your heroic struggle for liberty serves as a testament to the importance of independence.

He stated, “We wish the people of Ukraine continued strength and bravery to safeguard their motherland and secure a peaceful and prosperous future.

Advertisement

Also Read

Zelenskiy warns serious response to Russian strike on Independence day
Zelenskiy warns serious response to Russian strike on Independence day

Zelenskiy said his country would restore its rule over Crimea - annexed...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story