Ukraine Independence Day is praised by Georgian leaders

Georgia congratulates Ukraine on its Independence Day.

President Salome Zurabishvili: We know the cost of independence.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili wishes peace and prosperity to Ukraine and its people.

Advertisement

Salome Zurabishvili, the president of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, Ilia Darchiashvili, and Shalva Papuashvili, the speaker of the parliament, all sent their congratulations to Ukraine on its independence day on August 24.

Happy #IndependenceDay to Ukraine! The Ukrainian nation has shown the world its admirable fight for its independence and freedom. 🇬🇪 and 🇺🇦 are close, brotherly nations with a similar struggle. We know the cost of independence. And we will always stand together. #SlavaUkraini — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) August 24, 2022

Advertisement

Happy Ukraine Independence Day! Zurabishvili said as president. “The Ukrainian nation has demonstrated to the world its heroic struggle for freedom and independence.”

She stressed that “Georgia and Ukraine are close, brotherly states with a similar fight.” “We are aware of the price of freedom. And we’ll stand united at all times.

“To Ukraine: Happy Independence Day! In these trying times of war, we wish Ukraine and the Ukrainian people peace and prosperity,” stated PM Garibashvili on Twitter.

On the exceptional occasion of Independence Day, my greetings to Ukraine, tweeted foreign minister Ilia Darchiashvili. May the conflict quickly come to an end and Ukraine come out of it stronger so that its citizens can live in a free and prosperous nation.

The Foreign Minister emphasised that Georgia supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands in solidarity with it.

Advertisement

“I congratulate the Ukrainian people on their Independence Day,” the speaker Papuashvili wrote. Your heroic struggle for liberty serves as a testament to the importance of independence.

He stated, “We wish the people of Ukraine continued strength and bravery to safeguard their motherland and secure a peaceful and prosperous future.

I congratulate the Ukrainian people on the Independence Day. Your exemplary fight for freedom highlights a great value of independence. We wish continued strength & bravery to the people of #Ukraine to protect their homeland and ensure peaceful & prosperous future. @r_stefanchuk pic.twitter.com/Indhvv8PLV — Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) August 24, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Zelenskiy warns serious response to Russian strike on Independence day Zelenskiy said his country would restore its rule over Crimea - annexed...