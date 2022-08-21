Advertisement
Ukraine is concerned about increased Russian aggression

Ukraine is concerned about increased Russian aggression

Ukraine is concerned about increased Russian aggression

Ukraine is concerned about increased Russian aggression

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia may try something “particularly nasty” this week.
  • Ukraine celebrating its Independence Day on Wednesday.
  • The warning comes after the daughter of a top Putin ally was killed in a car bombing near Moscow.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, issued a warning after an attack on the family of a close supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia may escalate its actions this week.

Zelenskyy issued the warning on Saturday, saying that since Ukraine is commemorating its Independence Day on Wednesday, Russian soldiers might attempt something “especially ugly” this week.

The warning also comes following the death on Saturday night local time in a vehicle bombing near Moscow of the daughter of a key Putin friend. Alexander Dugin’s pro-Putin political philosopher son’s daughter Daria Dugina was killed when her SUV blew up as she was leaving a festival of music and culture.

One of those who urged Putin to go with an attack of Ukraine was her father. According to authorities, Dugin was the target of the device. He wasn’t in the car when the bomb went off, but he was at the festival.

