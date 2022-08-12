Ukraine nuclear workers working at gun point by Russian forces

Ukrainian staff at nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia describe daily threat of kidnapping.

Russian troops use facility as a military base and launch rockets from it.

Since early March, invading forces have occupied the site.

Advertisement

Staff at the occupied nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia have described to the BBC how they are held at gunpoint while Russian troops use the facility as a military base.

Since early March, invading forces have occupied the site, the largest nuclear plant in Europe. Nonetheless, Ukrainian technicians continue to operate it.

Recently, Moscow has been accused of using the plant “as a shield” from which its troops launch rockets at nearby locations.

And on Thursday, additional shelling was reported, and the UN chief issued a fresh warning that fighting near the nuclear site could “lead to disaster.”

Now, two employees have informed the BBC of the daily threat of kidnapping, as well as their fears of “radioactive contamination of the wider region” or a nuclear disaster.

In the city of Nikopol in Ukraine’s south is one of the most perilous vantage points in the country.

Advertisement

From the Dnipro River’s banks, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is visible 10 miles across the water.

In the last two weeks, up to 120 rockets have been reported in a single night at this location.

They are coming from the city of Enerhodar, where the plant is located.

Enerhodar and the power plant have likewise come under heavy fire.

Ukraine and Russia are both at fault. The situation is unclear, but the dangers are crystal clear.

Texting BBC, Svitlana explains, “My working day is a constant stress,”

Advertisement

She and her coworker Mykola can only use Russian SIM cards at this time, and the signal is extremely weak. We are not using their real names to protect their privacy.

Svitlana states, “I can’t work like I used to,” “The last week I haven’t even been able to come to my workplace – it’s dangerous.

“On Saturday, there was shelling of the nitrogen-oxygen station, which caused a fire. By some miracle, the people working there survived.”

A second resident of Energodar informs us that shop and pharmacy prices are now four times higher than in Ukraine-controlled territory, and that doctors are in short supply. The majority of ATMs are also closed.

Svitlana, who has worked at the plant for many years, reports that shells have been landing daily nearby.

“The psychological situation is difficult,” she adds. “Soldiers are walking everywhere with weapons and everyone is actually kept at gunpoint.”

Advertisement

Russia is allegedly stationing approximately 500 soldiers there. Recent footage has shown military vehicles driving inside, and Svitlana has no doubt that the building is being used as a military base.

She states,”Every day they drive back and forth in their military vehicles,”

“They positioned their military equipment right at the station buildings, to make it impossible for Ukrainian armed forces to strike.”

A message from Mykola reads,”The staff are now hostages of the Russians,” it reads.

“They turned off the internet, left only landline phones, and food is available only in one single dining room. They turned the others into their bases.”

Ukraine is anxious Russia has begun shelling the territory it occupies in an attempt to create a false narrative, such as “Ukraine is attacking you – so better vote to join Russia so we can take root and protect you.”

Advertisement

The Zaporizhzhia region’s Moscow-appointed politicians have just signed an order for an upcoming referendum. In the past, Russia has staged sham elections, such as in 2014’s Crimea annexation.

Mykola continues: “Access to all rooftops is restricted; there, observation points were constructed. The training facility doubled as their barracks.

Increasingly, employees are kidnapped as they exit their shift at the security gate.

It is unknown why the kidnapping occurs, but locals describe a climate of intimidation as Russians attempt to impose order.

Svitlana and Mykola report that the Russians have littered the area, but that the staff is still able to monitor the reactor effectively.

Also Read Ukraine nuclear reactor attacked again raises UN concern Ukraine and Russia blame one other for attacking Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power...