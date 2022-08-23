Ukraine rejects rumors of involvement in murder of Darya Dugina

Ukraine dismisses Russia’s claim that its special services were responsible for Darya Dugina death.

Secretary of National Security and Defence Council: “We don’t work in this way”.

Officials from Ukraine have mocked Russia’s claim that its special services were responsible for Darya Dugina, the ultra-daughter, nationalist’s being killed in a car bombing.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, stated, “We don’t work in this way.”

On Tuesday, Ms. Darya Dugina, 29, was the subject of a memorial service in Moscow.

Ms. Dugina, a broadcaster for a nationalist Russian television network, perished when her automobile exploded outside of Moscow.

Alexander Dugin, her powerful father, may have been the intended victim of the assault. President Vladimir Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea is credited to his expansionist ambitions of a New Russia or “Novorossiya” on Ukrainian soil.

The “vile, cruel crime” was denounced by President Putin, who also posthumously gave Ms. Dugina the Order of Courage.

Her father, who is 60 years old, praised her and called her a “rising star at the start of her journey.” He then proclaimed the need for triumph over Ukraine, claiming that she had been mercilessly killed in front of him by Russia’s adversaries. The memorial service for Ms. Dugina was held on Tuesday morning at Russia’s Ostankino TV centre.

The secretary of the Security and Defense Council in Kiev said that Ukraine was not involved in the bombing: “We have more important tasks for our boys and girls… The FSB did this and is now suggesting that one of our people did it,” He reportedly told Ukrainian TV, as reported.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential office adviser, claimed that Russian “propaganda lives in a fictional world” and added that the car bombing was a result of conflict between Russia’s secret services.

The issue had been resolved, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which also directly blamed Ukraine. State TV extensively covered the allegations, and Kremlin-supporting commentators demanded swift retaliation.

As Ukraine prepared to celebrate its 31st year of independence on Wednesday—six months after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—Russia expressed outrage.

Russia is intensifying its efforts to destroy Ukrainian government buildings and civilian infrastructure, the US State Department has warned. Kyiv has banned public gatherings because to concerns about a stepped-up Russian attack, and Kharkiv has shifted the start time of its midnight curfew to 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

The FSB reported that a Ukrainian woman connected to security services in Kyiv had relocated to Russia in July with her young daughter.

According to the report, the woman had rented an apartment in the same building as Ms. Dugina for a month in order to be ready for the assault. During that time, she is accused of driving a Mini Cooper with three different licence plates while pursuing her target through Moscow.

Later, the FSB produced a video that appeared to show the suspect entering Ms. Dugina’s building, leaving Russia for Estonia, and then the suspect’s automobile reenter Russia.

On Saturday night, Ms. Dugina and her father went to a festival close to Moscow where he was giving a talk. They apparently had planned to leave in the same automobile, but they abruptly changed their minds.

According to the investigators, explosives were hidden underneath the Toyota Land Cruiser woman was operating. Video appeared to capture him watching in horror as her car caught fire.

