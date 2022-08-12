Ukraine reports Russian gains near Bakhmut

The Ukrainian military says, Russian forces are making advances near the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut.

Grad, artillery, anti-aircraft gunfire, heavy machine gun fire, and small arms fire were heard.

Advertisement The Ukrainian military repel Russian advances toward the town from different directions.

The Ukrainian military says, Russian forces are making advances near the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut.

“In the direction of Pokrovske — Bakhmut, the enemy had partial success and is trying to gain a foothold,” said general staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a statement on Friday.

Grad, artillery, anti-aircraft gunfire, heavy machine gun fire, and small arms fire were heard by a media team in Bakhmut. Some civilians remain in town, where most shops have closed and some streets have been blocked by cement blocks and other barricades. As ambulances drove out, the media team saw military convoys approaching the town.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian military also said that it was able to repel Russian advances toward the town from different directions.

“With offensive and assault actions, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our units and advance in the direction of the settlements of Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, Vyimka, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Vershyna, and Zaitseve. They suffered losses and left chaotically. Fighting continues in some areas,” the military said.

According to the Ukrainian military, heavy shelling and airstrikes were felt across the entire eastern frontline.