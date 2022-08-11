Advertisement
Ukraine says it repelled Russian east strikes

Ukraine says it repelled Russian east strikes

Ukraine says it repelled Russian east strikes

Ukraine says it repelled Russian east strikes

  • Ukrainian military says it has successfully repelled and pushed back assaults by Russian forces in the east.
  • Heavy shelling and airstrikes could be heard along the entirety of the eastern frontline.
  • Russia had advanced toward Bakhmut and Avdiivka, but the Ukrainian military claimed they were successful in stopping them.

Ukrainian armed forces on Thursday evening, the Ukrainian military has successfully repelled and even pushed back assaults by Russian forces in the east,  according to an update provided by the general staff.

“The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position” near the city of Kramatorsk, but they were ” pushed back,” it said.

The Russian military had advanced toward Bakhmut and Avdiivka, but the Ukrainian military claimed that they were successful in stopping them.

“Ukrainian soldiers inflicted casualties on the occupiers and forced them to flee,” the General Staff said, adding that Russia did not succeed in the direction of the Avdiivka, “suffered losses, and withdrew.”

According to reports from the Ukrainian military, heavy shelling and airstrikes could be heard along the entirety of the eastern frontline.

