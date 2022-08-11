Advertisement
  • Ukraine warns Russia in a music video to leave Crimea
Ukraine warns Russia in a music video to leave Crimea

  • Ukrainian Ministry of Defense releases music video threatening Russia to leave Crimea.
  • Video suggests Russians should have spent their summer vacation elsewhere.
  • Music video is set to Bananarama’s 1983 hit “Cruel Summer”.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released a threatening message in the form of an unusual music video Thursday morning, warning Russia to leave Crimea or face the consequences.

Set to Bananarama’s 1983 hit “Cruel Summer,” the video suggests that Russians should have spent their summer vacation somewhere else, and that they should leave soon.

“You had a few options this summer,” the video begins, suggesting Dubai’s Palm Jumeira beaches, resorts in Antalya, Turkey, or Cuba. “You chose Crimea,” it continues. “Big mistake.”

The footage then cuts to scenes of people running away from a beach as bombs are detonated nearby.

“Time to head home,” the message says, while “Cruel Summer” continues to play in the background.

The video ended with the words, “Crimea is Ukraine.”

A message that Russia should stay out of Crimea was accompanied by a musical threat. The message stated that Russia should stay out of Crimea “[u]nless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break,” and it added that “no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas.”

Also Read

Satellite view shows Crimea airbase heavily damaged
Satellite view shows Crimea airbase heavily damaged

Images are the first independent confirmation that the base has been damaged....

