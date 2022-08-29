Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Ukrainian forces “shape” for a counteroffensive
Ukrainian forces “shape” for a counteroffensive

Ukrainian forces “shape” for a counteroffensive

Articles
Ukrainian forces “shape” for a counteroffensive

Ukrainian forces “shape” for a counteroffensive

Advertisement
  • Ukraine’s military has begun “shaping” operations in the country’s south.
  • The aim is to prepare the battlefield for a major Ukrainian counteroffensive.
    • Advertisement
  • The US expects the much-anticipated counteroffensive to include both air and ground operations.

Ukraine’s military has begun “shaping” operations in the country’s south to prepare the battlefield for a major Ukrainian counteroffensive, according to two senior US officials.

Shaping operations, which comprise hitting weapons systems, command and control, ammunition depots, and other targets to prepare the battlefield for planned advances, are conventional military practices prior to an offensive.

According to individuals briefed on the intelligence, the US expects the much-anticipated counteroffensive will include both air and ground operations.

Ukraine said that operations were begun on Monday morning.

Advertisement

“Ukrainian armed forces have started the offensive actions in several directions on the South front towards liberating the occupied territories,” Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Operational Command South, told CNN.

“All the details will be available after the operation is fulfilled,” she added.

The plans are announced as Russia’s conflict in Ukraine enters its sixth month, with US assessments indicating that Russia has been able to send fewer forces to the frontlines than previously assumed, according to a senior US official.

According to the source, many of the existing forces, which Russia arranges into Battlefield Tactical Groups (BTGs) comprised of infantry, tanks, artillery, and air defense, are deploying at half their typical strength, if not less.

Furthermore, the US has observed Ukrainian forces benefiting from the employment of HIMARS mobile rocket launchers supplied by the US and NATO, which have allowed Ukraine to strike and destroy targets in Russian-held territory.

Also Read

Ukraine conflict: UN team departs for a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine conflict: UN team departs for a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia

 An inspection team from the UN's nuclear watchdog is headed to Ukraine's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
'Rogue wave' kills passenger on Viking Polaris
'Rogue wave' kills passenger on Viking Polaris
South Korea's ex security adviser arrests over border killing 'cover-up'
South Korea's ex security adviser arrests over border killing 'cover-up'
68-times 999 caller finds drunk in bed in Newark
68-times 999 caller finds drunk in bed in Newark
Murder probe launches after man dies from injuries
Murder probe launches after man dies from injuries
Redcar and Cleveland Council faces £1.2m sewage bill
Redcar and Cleveland Council faces £1.2m sewage bill
Russian businessman arrests in oligarchs investigation
Russian businessman arrests in oligarchs investigation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story