Ukrainian forces “shape” for a counteroffensive

Ukraine’s military has begun “shaping” operations in the country’s south to prepare the battlefield for a major Ukrainian counteroffensive, according to two senior US officials.

Shaping operations, which comprise hitting weapons systems, command and control, ammunition depots, and other targets to prepare the battlefield for planned advances, are conventional military practices prior to an offensive.

According to individuals briefed on the intelligence, the US expects the much-anticipated counteroffensive will include both air and ground operations.

Ukraine said that operations were begun on Monday morning.

“Ukrainian armed forces have started the offensive actions in several directions on the South front towards liberating the occupied territories,” Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Operational Command South, told CNN.

“All the details will be available after the operation is fulfilled,” she added.

The plans are announced as Russia’s conflict in Ukraine enters its sixth month, with US assessments indicating that Russia has been able to send fewer forces to the frontlines than previously assumed, according to a senior US official.

According to the source, many of the existing forces, which Russia arranges into Battlefield Tactical Groups (BTGs) comprised of infantry, tanks, artillery, and air defense, are deploying at half their typical strength, if not less.

Furthermore, the US has observed Ukrainian forces benefiting from the employment of HIMARS mobile rocket launchers supplied by the US and NATO, which have allowed Ukraine to strike and destroy targets in Russian-held territory.

