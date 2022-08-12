Ukrainian officials expect Russian war prisoner trials this month

Ukrainian officials expect trials for Ukrainian POWs to begin later this month.

Ukrainian officials expect the Russians to begin trials for Ukrainian POWs later this month, with the first tribunals held in Mariupol.

At a press conference on Friday, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko stated that “Russians plan to hold a trial of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol on Ukraine’s Independence Day, August 24.”

“The occupiers are turning the Mariupol Philharmonic Hall, the pearl of the city, where only festive events took place, into a place of trial for our prisoners of war and civilians,” he said.

Boichenko said, “There are different dates, but they are preparing. In this way, the invaders try to create ‘victories’ for their consumers, since they have no real victories at the front.”

Trials will begin soon, according to officials of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, which is backed by Russia.

“The timing of the tribunal for the Ukrainian military and militants will be determined after the completion of the comprehensive work of the investigators,” Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR, said on Russian television earlier this week.

“Comprehensive preparations for the tribunal are under way … I won’t say for sure about the timing, because it still depends on the investigators. As soon as the investigators give the go-ahead,” Pushilin said.

He also stated that an air defence group has been strengthened in the vicinity of the isolation blocks housing Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This week, a correspondent for the Russian Defense Ministry’s channel Zvezda reported from outside Mariupol’s Philharmonic Hall, noting that a “A massive metal frame is being constructed next to the Philharmonic. This is a future hangar, where prison waggons carrying Azov prisoners of war are expected to arrive.”

